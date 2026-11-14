The Winthrop University men’s basketball team returns to the Winthrop Coliseum Saturday afternoon looking for its first victory of the season when it hosts Jackson State at 2:30 p.m.

The Eagles enter the matchup with an 0-3 record after an 88-79 road loss to Kennesaw State. Winthrop has been competitive offensively, averaging 89 points per game, but is allowing 94.7 points per contest.

Sophomore Keshawn Fisher led the Eagles against Kennesaw State with a game-high 27 points, including 22 in the second half. Junior Seifeldin Hendawy added a career-high 22 points and pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.

Winthrop opened the season with losses to Queens and North Dakota, falling 103-98 and 93-90, respectively. Sophomore Spence Sims led the Eagles with 25 points against North Dakota, connecting on seven of 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Jackson State enters Saturday’s game with a 1-3 record. Winthrop leads the all-time series 1-0 after defeating the Tigers 80-62 in their first meeting last season in Jackson, Mississippi.

Despite its early-season struggles, Winthrop has traditionally been strong at home, posting a 456-167 record inside the Winthrop Coliseum.

Saturday’s contest is the Eagles’ second of seven scheduled nonconference home games.