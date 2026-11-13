Clover High School’s girls basketball program has been selected as one of six inaugural recipients of Ulta Beauty’s Roster for Change Grant, receiving $10,000 to improve its locker room and athletic facilities.

The grant is part of an initiative designed to support local communities and sports organizations while helping more girls remain involved in athletics.

Clover will use the funding to modernize its girls basketball locker room and make improvements to athletic facilities. Planned upgrades include replacing worn lockers and installing new whiteboards to strengthen team communication, organization and instruction.

The Roster for Change Grant was launched alongside Ulta Beauty’s first-ever Roster, an initiative focused on the connection between athletic performance and personal beauty rituals while addressing barriers that can lead girls to leave sports.

Clover’s selection provides the program with resources to improve its facilities and create a more supportive environment for its student-athletes.