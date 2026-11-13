The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close two northbound lanes of Interstate 77 over Celanese Road (SC 161) beginning Sunday, Nov. 15, for bridge repairs in York County.

The closures will affect the two left lanes of I-77 northbound between mile markers 81 and 82. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and continue through 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

The lane restrictions are necessary for ongoing bridge deck repairs on the structures crossing Celanese Road.

SCDOT is urging motorists to slow down and remain alert when traveling through the work zone.

Drivers traveling northbound on I-77 should plan accordingly and allow additional time for their commute while the repairs are underway.