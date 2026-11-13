📢 Yelm High students plant 304 trees with younger kids

Yelm High School’s CTE AP Environmental Science students recently joined the Nisqually River Education Project’s annual tree planting event.

Over two days, they:

Helped plant 162 trees on Monday and 142 trees on Tuesday — 304 trees total , which is 88 more than last year

and — , which is Took on leadership roles by mentoring seventh-grade students

Taught proper tree planting techniques and shared what they’ve learned in class

The project gave students real-world experience, built leadership skills, and supported efforts to protect and restore the local environment.

The district is celebrating these Yelm High School (YHS) students for turning classroom learning into action and helping younger students get involved in caring for the area’s natural spaces.