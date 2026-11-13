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Yelm
📢 Yelm High students plant 304 trees with younger kids
9 days ago
📢 Yelm High students plant 304 trees with younger kids
Yelm High School’s CTE AP Environmental Science students recently joined the Nisqually River Education Project’s annual tree planting event.
Over two days, they:
- Helped plant 162 trees on Monday and 142 trees on Tuesday — 304 trees total, which is 88 more than last year
- Took on leadership roles by mentoring seventh-grade students
- Taught proper tree planting techniques and shared what they’ve learned in class
The project gave students real-world experience, built leadership skills, and supported efforts to protect and restore the local environment.
The district is celebrating these Yelm High School (YHS) students for turning classroom learning into action and helping younger students get involved in caring for the area’s natural spaces.
More Info: YHS Students Make a Difference Through Annual Tree...
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