Alabama, Auburn headline new Rocket City Softball Series at Toyota Field

Alabama and Auburn will return to Toyota Field next spring for a two-night series that brings four college softball programs to Madison ahead of the SEC tournament’s arrival at the ballpark.

The inaugural Rocket City Softball Series will feature Alabama, Auburn, North Alabama and Samford on March 9-10, the Rocket City Trash Pandas and event organizer Peak Events announced Tuesday.

Alabama will face North Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Auburn will play Samford at the same time Wednesday, March 10.

The games will give the stadium another run of college softball before Toyota Field hosts the 2027 SEC Softball Tournament May 11-15. Madison and the Greater Huntsville area are scheduled to host the conference tournament for four consecutive years, through 2030.

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The tournament’s move to Toyota Field is notable beyond the local calendar. The SEC has held its softball tournament at campus sites since 2004. The 2027 event will be the first neutral-site tournament since Plant City, Florida, hosted in 2003.

North Alabama will be among the teams returning to Toyota Field after competing in the first Rocket City Softball Showcase in 2025. UNA head coach Ashley Cozart said the matchup with Alabama is one her team is especially looking forward to.

“Playing in that stadium against Alabama will be one of the most exciting games on our 2027 schedule,” Cozart said.

The Lions played three SEC opponents at Toyota Field in 2025, including then-No. 17 Auburn. UNA lost that matchup 2-1, and all three of its games against SEC teams at the showcase were decided by four runs or fewer.

The 2025 showcase featured 13 NCAA softball programs and 12 local high schools, according to the Huntsville Sports Commission.

Tickets for the 2027 series are $26.03 per game, or $36.93 for SportsMed Stadium Club seating. Both include parking. Seating is general admission and first come, first served. Tickets are on sale online or through the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field.

Courtesy of 256 Today

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