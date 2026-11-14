For more than 75 years, Bernard’s “Store for Men” has been part of life’s big moments in Jasper. Generations of customers have walked through its doors looking for suits for weddings, tuxedos for proms, clothes for graduations, and something to wear for a first job interview. Many have returned over the years, bringing their sons and grandsons with them.

Today, that tradition continues under owner George “Rusty” Richardson, who has spent more than five decades at the downtown Jasper store. In recognition of his work and the business he has helped sustain, the Alabama Retail Association named Richardson its 2026 Gold Retailer of the Year at its annual awards.

The recognition reflects a business built on relationships, beginning with the man who first welcomed Richardson behind the counter.

A tradition that began in 1949

Bernard Weinstein opened Bernard’s “Store for Men” in 1949, establishing a business grounded in personal service and treating every customer with kindness. Richardson was just 16 when he began working for Weinstein in 1974.

When Weinstein died unexpectedly in 1980, Richardson continued managing the store before purchasing it in 1988. He has since worked to preserve the values that shaped the business from the beginning, including a commitment to making customers feel welcome and taking the time to help them find what they need.

One of Weinstein’s lessons has stayed with him throughout the years.

“Bernard told me, ‘Do your best to treat everyone nice and kind, and all the rest will take care of itself. Treat everybody the best you possibly can,’” Richardson recalled.

That approach extends beyond the person helping a customer find the right suit. Richardson credits the store’s longevity to the loyal employees who have helped carry on its tradition, including Glenda Odom, who has worked alongside him for 52 years.

The business also played a role in Richardson’s personal life. His wife, Elizabeth, first came to the store during the holidays to help with gift wrapping, and the two met there.

More than a place to buy a suit

Located in historic downtown Jasper across from the Walker County Courthouse, Bernard’s offers suits, sport coats, everyday apparel, and tuxedo rentals. The store also provides expert fittings, personalized wardrobe consultations, free alterations with purchase, in-town delivery, and gift wrapping.

But its place in the community goes beyond what hangs on the racks. Many customers come from second- and third-generation families, returning for the milestones that mark different stages of life. For Richardson, those relationships are central to what makes the business worth carrying forward.

“We have been blessed to have so many loyal friends, customers and employees throughout the years,” Richardson said. “We try our best to continue the tradition that Bernard started; customer service to the nth degree. We value our friends and customers. We want you to feel comfortable when you come to Bernard’s and we’ll help you in any way we can. We’re a down-home store with an old-fashioned way of doing business, but with a little flair.”

A legacy in retail

Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association, said Richardson’s influence reaches well beyond the store itself.

“Rusty represents the very best of retail,” Brown said. “He learned from Bernard the value of treating people right, and he has spent decades putting those lessons into practice. His impact on Jasper extends far beyond the store’s doors.”

For Richardson, the 2026 Gold Retailer of the Year honor is recognition of a legacy that began long before he became the owner. More than seven decades after Weinstein opened the doors, Bernard’s remains a place where customers can find the right clothes, but also the kind of personal attention that keeps them coming back.

Learn more about Bernard’s “Store for Men” at bernardsstoreformen.com.

Courtesy of SoulGrown Alabama

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