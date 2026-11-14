Two years ago–Alabama’s last trip to play Vanderbilt in Nashville–the then no. 1 ranked Crimson Tide was stunned in a 40-35 upset that put Vandy and Nashville on the map for a lot of the college football world. Now, two years later, we all know what that means; this week is a revenge game for Deboer and the Tide.

Kickoff is an early one this weekend, being played at 11:45 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium, and broadcast nationally on SEC Network.

The Tide leads the series 64-19-4 all time, and beat Vandy last season in Tuscaloosa, but Vanderbilt has shown they aren’t your grandma’s Vanderbilt. They can win big games. And because Nashville is Nashville, it’s a great place to have a weekend. We’ve built this week’s guide with plenty of campus-area picks, but plenty of Broadway picks as well for you weekend warriors.

Getting Oriented

FirstBank Stadium sits on Vanderbilt’s campus in Midtown, making gamedays here walkable and urban. The neighborhoods to know are Hillsboro Village along 21st Avenue (coffee shops, diners, and dives), Elliston Place (old-school Nashville), Midtown’s Division Street bars, and West End.

Downtown’s Lower Broadway, nicknamed the Honky Tonk Highway, is just a short ride away, and brings visitors from all around the world seeking live music. With an early kickoff, base yourself near campus on Saturday morning, then save Broadway for the afternoon and evening.

Where to Eat

An 11:45 a.m. kick makes a good breakfast imperative. Elliston Place Soda Shop has been a Nashville staple since 1939, serving all-day breakfast, including buttermilk biscuits, cheese grits, and coconut meringue pie. Pancake Pantry in Hillsboro Village is another longtime Nashville breakfast institution. Expect a line and get there early.

For a last minute lunch or a postgame bite to eat, Rotier’s has served cheeseburgers on french bread since 1945, and is just a few steps from the stadium. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on Elliston Place serves solid barbecue and is a great place for a larger group meal.

Hot chicken fans should head to Hattie B’s in Midtown; it’s a Nashville favorite. And if you’re spending some time downtown, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Broadway is a food and views option for a bigger group and a fun night out.

Where to Drink

About half a mile from the stadium, on the Midtown end of Broadway, is Corner Pub. It’s a neighborhood sports bar popular with Vanderbilt fans, featuring a good beer list and standard pub food. The Villager in Hillsboro Village is a classic dive favored by alumni, and a good place to kill some extra time.

Red Door Saloon on Division Street is the oldest bar in Midtown, with a patio that gradually fills up as the day goes on. The End on Elliston Place’s “Rock Block” is a small club that has supported Nashville’s music scene for over 25 years.

For something a little more swanky, Patterson House in Midtown is an upscale cocktail bar. If you want some good old fashioned Broadway live music, head downtown to Robert’s Western World on Lower Broadway, a traditional honky-tonk with no cover charge, and serving their famous fried bologna sandwich.

If you’re looking for an iconic photo stop while on Broadway, stop at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a purple painted, three story Broadway landmark, with multiple stages.

Things to Do

Vanderbilt’s pregame festivities start early this Saturday. Vandyville, the official pre-game tailgating and fan festival village, opens at 8:45 a.m. and Commodore Court concert, a free pre-game live music series, starts at 9:45 a.m. (headlined by The Spazmatics this weekend).

Centennial Park has a full scale Parthenon replica near campus, and Music Row is a short ride away if you want to see where much of the city’s music business happens. On Broadway, the Ryman Auditorium, known as the “Mother Church of Country Music,” offers tours of the building’s history.

Where to Shop

Hillsboro Village has independent shops worth browsing if you’re a shopper, and 12 South is known for its boutiques if you want to make a short trip out of it.

On Broadway, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop, with its classic neon sign, moved to the street in 1951, and sits right across from previously mentioned Robert’s Western World, making it an easy 1-2 stop before or after seeing some live music at Robert’s.

The clocks around it are also lined with shops selling cowboy boots, hats, and Nashville souvenirs, a great spot to pick up a keepsake to bring home from your trip.

Know Before You Go

FirstBank Stadium holds about 35,000, one of the smallest in the SEC, making tickets and parking limited, and the early start makes for a tight window before kickoff. Walk in from Hillsboro Village or Midtown if you can.

Rideshare is the easiest way to get from Campus to Broadway after the game. Most Broadway bars have no cover charge, but prepare yourself for pricey drinks. Saturday in Nashville is projected to be a cool day, with a high of 53 and a low of 30, so dress appropriately, but don’t forget to lather up with sunscreen, because despite the cold, the sun will be out.

Enjoy the weekend, the food, the drinks, the music, and the football. Roll Tide!

Courtesy of SoulGrown Alabama

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