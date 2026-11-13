Is Alabama’s Democratic surge already over, or could Republicans lose even more ground in the next election?

Is Space Command finally coming to Huntsville, and could North Alabama land the proposed Space Academy, too?

Plus: Republican State Rep. Rex Reynolds joins the show to discuss his narrow reelection victory, Alabama’s budget challenges, and the future of gambling legislation.

All of that and more on Alabama Politics This Week, airing statewide on TV, radio, and online.

Mecca Musick is the CEO of 256 Today. Sign up for the 256 Today newsletter here.

Dale Jackson is a thought leader for Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN.

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