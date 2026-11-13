A new statewide survey from a GOP polling group finds Alabama voters, including a solid majority of Republicans, want Congress to make sure cancer patients, seniors and caregivers keep the Medicaid coverage they were promised. They do not want last year’s changes reversed, and they do not want the law left untouched. The results largely line up with the rural health agenda U.S. Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville have been leading in Washington.

The Scriptlabs survey of 600 likely general election voters, fielded in October, was first reported by RealClearPolitics as part of a five-state rural survey. It found 60% of Alabamians want Congress to make sure those who were promised protection keep their coverage. Only 16% want the Medicaid cuts reversed and 14% want the law left alone. Republicans chose keeping the promise by 64% to 19%, and 2024 Trump voters by the same margin.

Senator Katie Britt has been at the forefront of this issue in Washington. She and Senator Tuberville fought to add the Rural Health Transformation Program to the One Big Beautiful Bill. The $50 billion national fund is sending hundreds of millions of dollars to Alabama. Britt has since co-led the bipartisan Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act, which cleared the Senate HELP Committee unanimously in July. In August she joined Tuberville in introducing the REH 2.0 Act to keep struggling rural hospitals from closing.

“Hospitals in rural communities across Alabama and the nation are increasingly closing their doors, making it harder for Americans to access quality healthcare,” Britt said when the REH 2.0 Act was introduced. “Strengthening this program will help ensure rural families can continue receiving essential, and potentially lifesaving, care close to home.”

Alabama voters share that concern. Seventy-seven percent are concerned that Alabama hospitals are at risk of closing or cutting services, and 50% are very concerned. That includes 66% of Republicans. Sixty-four percent say their own health care costs would rise if local hospitals close or cut back, and 72% say a closure at the nearest hospital would affect their family. One in three say they or someone in their household delayed or skipped care, or had trouble paying for it, in the past year. That rises to 49% in Medicaid households.

The fears voters rank highest are the ones Britt has spent the past year on. 69% are very concerned that veterans and seniors will lose care close to home, and 69% are very concerned about longer ambulance and emergency room waits. 65% are very concerned about cancer and dialysis patients traveling farther. 64% are very concerned about a labor and delivery unit closing, which is the problem Britt’s obstetrics bill targets.

“This is especially true in Alabama, where more than one-third of our 67 counties are considered maternal care deserts,” Britt said in July. “Of the 54 hospitals in these areas, only 15 have maternity wards. This is a problem Congress can address.”

Tuberville, who may be elected Alabama’s next Governor this week, has made the same case. “Fifty-five of Alabama’s 67 counties are rural, and our rural hospitals provide a lifeline to Alabamians who live further away from larger medical facilities,” he said in August. At an April hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tuberville pointed to the federal wage index formula: “In my state, the wage index is killing us, absolutely. We struggle to keep our hospitals open.”

The administration’s defenders point to different evidence. RealClearPolitics noted a Paragon Institute report that tracked about 500 new health care facilities opening in rural and low-income areas since the 2025 law passed, arguing that fears about rural hospital cuts have been overstated. RCP also noted that some of the law’s largest provisions have not yet taken effect.

Voters are not asking to re-litigate the law. Asked which view is closer to their own, 46% side with supporters who say last year’s changes cut waste and fraud, while 34% side with opponents who say a promise was broken. Among Republicans, 60% say Medicaid has grown out of control. Statewide, 53% say it mostly works for seniors, people with disabilities, children and working families, and 39% say it has grown out of control. What voters want is for the law to be carried out the way it was written.

On a federal rule that lets states narrow exemptions for seriously ill enrollees and requires new paperwork, 45% oppose and 39% support. Republicans back the rule 56% to 26%. After hearing the argument that state hospital payments are a way to game the system, 45% still support limiting how far the administration can go in cutting them, and 35% oppose.

Sixty-two percent say a member of Congress works for Alabama first and should say so when Washington threatens hospitals here. Twenty-six percent say members should stand with the administration. A member who tells the administration to stay within what Congress wrote is rewarded, with 52% more likely to support that member and 23% less likely. Among Republicans it is 44% to 28%.

Voters trust local messengers most. Doctors and nurses are trusted by 88%, veterans organizations by 79% and sheriffs and ambulance chiefs by 74%. Trump administration officials are trusted by 48% and a national hospital association by 37%.

The survey also tested Alabama’s November races. U.S. Rep. Barry Moore leads Everett Wess 52% to 34% for U.S. Senate, and Tuberville leads Doug Jones 50% to 40% for governor.

The mixed-mode survey used live landline and cell phone interviews plus text-to-web and has a margin of error of about 4 points. The sample was 52% Republican, 26% Democrat and 22% independent.

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