The college football season is coming down to the wire with just three regular season Saturdays left before turning the page onto conference championships … and then the College Football Playoff.

With still a ton to be decided over the coming weeks and relatively tame matchups for both the Alabama Crimson Tide (on the road at Vanderbilt) and Auburn Tigers (on the road at Mississippi State), there is plenty of action in the conference to watch this week as teams make their playoff pushes.

Here are the four games outside of this state that you absolutely need to be paying attention to.

No. 8 Tennessee @ Texas A&M: 2:00 p.m. CST

The Volunteers are favored in this one against an Aggies team that has had a rough year, but it’s by less than a field goal. Tennessee is banged up and Texas A&M is still extremely talented – even though things have not gone the way fans had hoped this year. A loss for the Vols has the potential to majorly shake things up in the playoff race and likely eliminate them from the field, as well as working poorly against teams like Alabama who have a loss to them on the resume.

If Tennessee can take care of business, it would be a very impressive win.

No. 22 Missouri @ No. 1 Georgia: 2:30 p.m. CST

The Dawgs are hitting their stride, and after an absolute beatdown on the road last week over Ole Miss, they are a heavy favorite in this one at home. As they try to take another step towards locking up their spot in the SEC Championship game, Georgia looks to be a cut above everyone, but this is a capable Tigers team that could give them a fight.

If not, this one could get ugly in a game that Missouri absolutely has to win to stay alive.

Florida @ No. 11 Kentucky: 5:15 p.m. CST

The Wildcats took a fall from grace after losing last week to Tennessee and largely being dominated in the process. With just two losses, they are still alive for the SEC title and the playoff, but they need to handle things against a reeling Gators squad who once looked like a national title contender earlier this season.

Kentucky is a short favorite at home in a game that will really test what these Wildcats are all about.

No. 6 Texas @ No. 21 LSU: 6:30 p.m. CST

This is the marquee game of the week in all of college football, and the stakes for both coaches could not be higher. Despite last week’s meltdown against Alabama, Lane Kiffin and his Tigers still have the chance to build their resume and get back into the discussion over the next few weeks, but it starts with Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

Texas is coming off an impressive win at Missouri and looks to be hitting their stride, but a desperate LSU team is favored by four points in this one. Will the Longhorns send Kiffin’s first LSU season up in flames, or will the Tigers find a way to claw right back in the playoff conversation?

Michael Brauner is a Senior Sports Analyst and Contributing Writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @MBraunerWNSP and hear him every weekday morning from 6 to 9 a.m. on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5, available free online.

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