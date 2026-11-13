The Alabama Crimson Tide could have to face Vanderbilt this weekend without their starting quarterback.

Just days after Keelon Russell was listed as probable to start this week following an ankle injury he suffered during the win over LSU, Chris Low and Pete Nakos of On3 are reporting that Russell is now going to be a game-time decision. Backup Austin Mack has allegedly received an uptick in first-team reps this week in the event that Russell cannot play.

https://x.com/PeteNakos/status/2121285455044133224

“No final determination has been made yet on whether the Crimson Tide will play starting quarterback Keelon Russell on Saturday at Vanderbilt,” Nakos wrote. “He was upgraded to probable on Thursday. Sources have told On3 that backup Austin Mack has received an uptick in first-team reps at practice this week, and even if Russell does ultimately play against Vanderbilt, the hope is to get him out early and likely sit him next week against Chattanooga.”

Alabama is a significant favorite and that will be the case even if Russell is out, but folks will remember the last trip to Nashville where the huge point spread did not keep the Commodores from pulling off a massive upset over the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide.

This game has the potential to get tricky, and if Russell winds up having to sit, Alabama could find itself in a dogfight they must survive to keep the season alive.

Michael Brauner is a Senior Sports Analyst and Contributing Writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @MBraunerWNSP and hear him every weekday morning from 6 to 9 a.m. on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5, available free online.

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