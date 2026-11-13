7. Huntsville Police launched an online resource and Flock Safety Transparency Portal after absurd public outcry over automated license plate readers; this will placate no one because the criticism is based on a misunderstanding of what they are used for.

6. President Donald Trump warned that huge migrant caravans are forming in Mexico after GOP midterm losses and threatened to immediately double tariffs on Mexico if not stopped, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said no such caravans have reached the U.S. border since January 2025, while admitting they are forming.

5. War Secretary Pete Hegseth stunned critics by awarding a medal to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sentinel who screamed at his group for laughing during a Veterans Day photo, acknowledging the warning to maintain silence and respect was justified.

4. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced he will challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for Senate majority leader as the first formal opponent, citing calls for change; Schumer will win anyway in a pre-determined battle that could have been written better in a WWE writers’ room.

3. U.S. Space Command HQ reached its year-end staffing goal at Redstone Arsenal about six weeks early, with more than 200 personnel now permanently working in Huntsville, remaining on track for 900 by 2028, a permanent headquarters for 1,800 by late 2031 or 2032, and there is no plan to move.

2. Microsoft said it found no evidence of malicious activity in a global Outlook and Exchange outage that began Thursday and was still restoring services Friday; also, unanswered emails harm morale by making people feel ignored.

1. A state audit of the Alabama Department of Corrections found an underlying sense of secrecy in the central office, poor and unsanitary conditions at Kilby Correctional, including mold and broken toilets, a reactive culture, and insufficient incident reporting, with recommendations for stronger governance as Governor-elect National Championship-winning U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) prepares to appoint a new commissioner.

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Dale Jackson is a thought leader for Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN.

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