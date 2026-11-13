Two Alabama turkeys are counting on Gov. Kay Ivey to spare them from the Thanksgiving table. In the Alabama turkey pardoning poll, Ivey is asking voters to help name the pair.

Ivey shared the poll Thursday ahead of the 78th annual Alabama Turkey Pardoning. She said local students helped, and voters can choose from four name pairs.

Fluffy & Feathers

Acorn & Squash

Harvest & Gravy

Pumpkin & Pie

Voting closes at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The tradition goes back to the late 1940s, when Bates Turkey Farm founder Bill Bates presented a live turkey to Gov. “Big Jim” Folsom, who spared the bird. The Alabama Department of Archives and History traces the idea to Bates’ efforts to draw attention to his turkey farm. The family was still part of the ceremony last year, when Becky Bates Sloane presented the two turkeys Ivey pardoned at the Governor’s Mansion.

Last year, local students helped come up with four patriotic name pairs to mark America’s 250th anniversary. Voters chose Fil & Buster. This year, some of the choices sound like they came straight from the Thanksgiving menu, though the two birds are hoping to stay off it.

Sherri Blevins is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at sherri@yellowhammernews.com.

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