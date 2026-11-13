Long before I taught in a science classroom or had the honor of serving as Alabama’s State Superintendent of Education, I was a student at Sand Rock K-12, captivated by the joy of learning. I’d often be found lost in the pages of my textbooks – from British literature to agri-science, nearly every subject captured my attention.

I simply loved to learn. More than any one lesson plan, improved test score, or educational ﬁeld trip, what made the largest impact on me was this: my teachers gave me permission to be curious.

The curiosity they fostered in me lit a spark and passion for education. Then in high school when I decided I wanted to become an educator myself, those same teachers dedicated their time to mentoring me and providing sound guidance.

That initial spark never ﬁzzled. Instead, it carried me on towards my future as a ﬁrst-generation college graduate, a high school science teacher, a principal, and now Alabama’s State Superintendent of Education.

Alabama’s teachers are still lighting similar sparks for today’s students. Our educators aren’t just delivering information. Each day they awaken curiosity, conﬁdence, and possibility for kids from every zip code, background, and grade level.

Teachers put in countless hours with our children each school year. They work tirelessly to present new curriculum in innovative and inspiring ways. And it’s clear Alabama students are responding to their eﬀorts.

On the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, Alabama fourth graders posted a six-point gain in math, the largest increase in the country. Additionally, 88% of third graders in Alabama are reading on grade level.

Those accomplishments are not accidental. They are the result of our educators investing their time, energy, and resources into our students. Alabama teachers are igniting sparks each and every day, whether it’s building conﬁdence in a young reader, inspiring curious minds in a biology classroom, or placing a paintbrush in the hands of a future artist.

This November marks Alabama’s 7th annual Thank Alabama Teachers Month. I can’t think of any group more deserving of a heartfelt ‘thank you’ than the collection of dedicated teachers who are guiding the next generation.

Every percent of progress we measure, every improved test score we celebrate, every student who receives permission to become curious, is the result of an educator whose inﬂuence goes beyond the classroom. Our teachers light a spark in every student across the state. And the sparks we see today are leading Alabama towards an even brighter future.

Dr. Eric Mackey has served as Alabama’s state superintendent of education since April 2018, leading statewide eﬀorts to improve student outcomes through the Alabama State Department of Education’s strategic plan, Alabama Achieves.

The post Dr. Eric G. Mackey op-ed: Alabama teachers light the spark appeared first on Yellowhammer News.