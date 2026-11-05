College football has potential slate of the year on its hands this week

The college football calendar is starting to heat up, and after the release of the first edition of the CFP rankings and the calendar now turned to November, the slate of the year is upon fans.

With numerous ranked matchups at a staggering six top-25 games, including four of the teams in the top-15, fans are going to be glued to their couch from sun up to sun down.

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Two great games will kick off the day at 11:00 a.m. CST between No. 9 BYU and No. 3 Utah and No. 7 Texas and No. 18 Missouri before the main event – No. 5 Alabama heading to Baton Rouge for a massive game against No. 14 LSU where the Crimson Tide are a significant underdog at 2:30 p.m. CST.

The night slate is where things get wild starting at 5:15 p.m. CST as No. 6 Kentucky takes on Neyland Stadium and the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers. At 6:30 p.m. CST, two massive ones kick off with No. 2 Georgia on the road against No. 10 Ole Miss at the same time as No. 1 Miami trying to remain undefeated as No. 11 Notre Dame hosts the Hurricanes to try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

If you’re making plans for Saturday that don’t involve grilling up some food and watching football all day, you’ll regret it. This is the kind of slate that comes around only once a decade.

Michael Brauner is a Senior Sports Analyst and Contributing Writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @MBraunerWNSP and hear him every weekday morning from 6 to 9 a.m. on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5, available free online.

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