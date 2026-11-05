Jordan Doufexis named Chief of Staff to Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville: ‘He’s tough, he’s loyal, and he knows how to get things done’

Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville today announced that Jordan Doufexis, his current Chief of Staff in the United States Senate, will serve as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The appointment marks the first official personnel announcement from Tuberville’s Golden Age Transition Team.

As Tuberville’s Senate Chief of Staff, Doufexis oversees the Senator’s Washington and Alabama operations, coordinates his legislative priorities, and manages the office’s day-to-day work.

“I’ve spent my whole life building teams, and one thing I’ve learned is you better have the right people around you if you want to win,” said Governor-elect Tuberville.

“Jordan has been right there with me in Washington, fighting for Alabama and helping lead our team. He knows how I operate. He knows what I expect. And most importantly, he knows we’re not going to Montgomery to play politics. We’re going to work for the people of Alabama. Jordan’s got my complete trust. He’s tough, he’s loyal, and he knows how to get things done. We’re putting together a team that’s going to bring some common sense and accountability back to state government. And Jordan is exactly the kind of leader I want helping run it.”

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Doufexis has moved back to Alabama with his family who have already made Montgomery their home. Their newest addition, a daughter, was born recently in Montgomery County, Alabama.

“Jordan and his family have come back home to Alabama, and they’ve put down roots right here in Montgomery,” Tuberville added. “I’m glad to have them back, and I’m proud Jordan’s going to help us build a better future for this state. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. It’s time to get started.”

According to the campaign, the Golden Age Transition Team will announce additional appointments as preparations for the incoming administration continue.

Grayson Everett is the editor in chief of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @Grayson270.

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