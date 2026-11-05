‘The entire Ivey Administration is ready’: Governor Ivey calls Tommy Tuberville to pledge perfect handoff in January

74 days away from the biggest inauguration ceremony in recent state history, Governor Kay Ivey phoned Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville today to congratulate him on his win over Doug Jones this week and discuss transition details as he becomes her successor.

“I was proud to speak to Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville on the phone this morning to congratulate him on his hard-fought victory and to let him know the entire Ivey Administration is ready to ensure a smooth transition January 18,” Ivey said.

RELATED: Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville accepts Doug Jones’ delayed concession, vows to represent ‘every single Alabamian, even the ones who didn’t vote for me’

The two also released a joint statement from the Governor’s Office.

“Alabama is a special place to call home, and serving the people of this state as governor is a high responsibility,” Ivey and Tuberville said. “Over the next two and a half months, we will continue working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our state.”

“Alabama is experiencing great momentum, and we both want to see our state achieve even more success in the years ahead,” they said. “Every single Alabamian in all 67 counties deserves a state government that works effectively for them, and we remain committed to delivering that during this transition period. We are confident Alabama’s best days are still in front of us.”

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Tuberville, Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator from Auburn, defeated Jones on Tuesday with 51.78% of the vote to 47.87%.

Ivey endorsed Tuberville in an op-ed for Yellowhammer News last week, writing that “Alabamians know Coach Tommy Tuberville and know his record serving our state in the United States Senate.”

RELATED: Governor Kay Ivey: Thank God we live in Alabama

She cast the last ballot of her tenure as governor Tuesday morning in Montgomery.

Ivey became Alabama’s 54th governor on April 10, 2017, and won full terms in 2018 and 2022. When she leaves office in January, she will have served longer than any Alabama governor other than George Wallace.

Tuberville will be sworn in as the state’s 55th governor on January 18 – and he’s already filling out his talent bench.

He named Jordan Doufexis, who is already clocked in on Yellowhammer News’ Power & Influence list, as his Chief of Staff on Thursday morning.

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Grayson Everett is the editor in chief of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @Grayson270.

The post ‘The entire Ivey Administration is ready’: Governor Ivey calls Tommy Tuberville to pledge perfect handoff in January appeared first on Yellowhammer News.