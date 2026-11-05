Politico’s Jonathan Martin says Katie Britt in the 2028 U.S. presidential conversation

Jonathan Martin of top D.C. outlet Politico, put U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Montgomery) on the list of Republicans who have to decide now whether to run for president in 2028.

He told MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday that the midterm results may force the party into “a real live primary.”

Martin, Politico’s politics bureau chief and senior political columnist, said Republicans who planned to sit out until 2032 should rethink the timeline after Tuesday’s Democrat gains.

RELATED: Poll: Britt most popular elected official in Alabama

“I think you have to consider the possibility now that the party is going to want to have a real live primary, and that people who guys I think we’re going to wait until 2032 are going to have to look at perhaps running now,” Martin said. “If you are, you know, Dave McCormick from Pennsylvania, Sarah Huckabee in Arkansas, Katie Britt, Alabama. Do you look at running in ’28? Youngkin, Kemp. Do you look at running now?”

Martin said the alternative is to let Vice President JD Vance carry the nomination into a cycle he expects to be brutal.

“Is this a nomination worth having, or do you just say, you know what, let’s just let JD take the ball? It’s going to be a tough cycle, anyways. He ain’t never going to escape the golden handcuffs of Donald Trump. I’m good. I’ll wait until ’32 and get past the Trump era because maybe it’s not a nomination worth having,” Martin said.

“All of us have been thinking for months that this could have been 2006. It was 2006, but worse. So to that end, is this now going to be 2008? Just like Obama had a nomination worth having, is this a nomination worth having for Democrats in ’28, but not so much one worth having if you’re a Republican.”

RELATED: Shomari Figures defeats Rhett Marques, 53.8% to 46.2%, holding Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District under redrawn map

Martin wrote the 2023 Politico Magazine profile that asked whether Britt could be the face of the Republican Party’s future.

Britt, 44, becomes Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator in January. She was on the shortlist of President Trump’s potential running mates in 2024.

Statewide polling this year ranked Britt the most popular elected official in Alabama, ahead of Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama’s next governor, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn),.

Nationwide, Democrats flipped seven seats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and won the House popular vote by their widest margin since 1976.

Grayson Everett is the editor in chief of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @Grayson270.

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