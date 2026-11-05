Melania Trump visiting Baton Rouge for huge announcement ahead of Alabama vs. LSU game

First Lady Melania Trump will attend the huge showdown this week between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge for a major announcement.

Her and Louisiana State University have secured a $5 million permanent endowment fund supporting FOSTERING THE FUTURE scholarships for LSU students who experienced foster care, and she will make the news official at the game.

“First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to advance her Fostering the Future initiative with a special announcement at Louisiana State University,” a release from the White House said.

Originally launched in 2021, Fostering the Future was created by Melania to help students across the country who have been through foster care, and now students in the state of Louisiana and at LSU specifically will have the chance to access those opportunities.

The announcement from the White House does not mention attendance from President Trump himself, but there was previous speculation earlier in the season that he was in talks to attend the game.

Michael Brauner is a Senior Sports Analyst and Contributing Writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @MBraunerWNSP and hear him every weekday morning from 6 to 9 a.m. on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5, available free online.

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