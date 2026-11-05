Alabama House GOP nominates Pringle for second term, re-elects Paul Lee as Majority Leader

The Alabama House GOP nominated State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) for another term as Speaker Pro Tempore and re-elected State Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) as House Majority Leader Wednesday during a leadership meeting in Auburn.

The votes come as newly elected lawmakers prepare for the next four-year legislative term following Tuesday’s general election.

Pringle, who has served as Speaker Pro Tem since 2023, received the Republican caucus’s nomination for a second term in the position.

Unlike the Majority Leader, who is selected internally by Republican members, the Speaker Pro Tem must be elected by the full 105-member House during its organizational session on January 12.

RELATED: Alabama House Republicans nominate Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter to second term presiding over chamber: ‘A shared dedication to doing what is best for the people of Alabama’

“It truly is an honor of a lifetime to serve as Pro Tem alongside so many dedicated leaders who are committed to doing what is best for our state,” Pringle said.

“I view my role as Pro Tem as being the person who steps up to take on the difficult, less glamorous jobs that no one else is particularly excited to do.”

Pringle was first elected to the Alabama House in 1994, serving until 2002 before returning to the Legislature in 2014. His legislative work has included redistricting, government accountability, contract oversight, and construction of the new State House.

Lee, meanwhile, secured his first full term as House Majority Leader after initially being elected to the position in February 2026. He succeeded former Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle), who stepped down to pursue the chairmanship of the Alabama Republican Party.

“It is an absolute honor to be elected by my fellow House GOP members to serve as their Majority Leader,” Lee said.

“As I begin my first full term, my number one goal is to leverage those abilities to deliver results the people of Alabama can be proud of.”

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) praised Lee’s selection, citing the confidence he has earned from his colleagues.

“I believe our members made an excellent choice today in electing him to his first full term as Majority Leader, and I look forward to continuing our work together,” Ledbetter said.

Lee also announced that State Rep. James Lomax (R-Huntsville) will continue serving as House Majority Whip, a position he was first appointed to in February.

RELATED: James Lomax wins re-election to Alabama House District 20

As Majority Whip, Lomax helps coordinate support for legislation among Republican members and serves as a liaison between caucus leadership and its membership.

First elected to the Alabama House in 2010, Lee previously served on the Dothan City Commission and chaired the House Health Committee from 2015 until assuming his current leadership position.

The leadership selections establish much of the House Republican caucus’s leadership team heading into the 2027 legislative session.

Sawyer Knowles is a state and political reporter for Yellowhammer News. You may contact him at sawyer@yellowhammernews.com.

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