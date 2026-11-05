Alabama shockingly cracks top-five in first edition of CFP rankings

The Alabama Crimson Tide is still very much in the conversation for the College Football Playoff with just two losses, but on Tuesday night, it was revealed just how highly the committee thinks of this team right now.

With the first edition of the CFP rankings coming out, Alabama shocked the entire country when they came up as No. 5 in the nation. The Tide was eight spots ahead Tennessee who bludgeoned them in Knoxville and ahead of teams like Kentucky (No. 6), Texas (No. 7), Ole Miss (No. 10) and Notre Dame (No. 11).

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Most expected Alabama to be ranked on the fringe of the top-10, but the decision makers saw things differently.

With wins over surging teams like Kentucky and South Carolina and Mississippi State at the time the Bulldogs were ranked, the CFP is clearly valuing the Crimson Tide a whole lot higher than the rest of the country has to this point.

By being rated at No. 5, it brings into question whether a potential loss this week at LSU would actually knock Alabama out of playoff contention like many thought it could. LSU sits at No. 14, so would a competitive loss actually knock the Tide from No. 5 all the way outside the top-12?

It seems unlikely.

Regardless, Alabama still must head into Baton Rouge this weekend with the mindset of win or go home. If the team gets even a little bit complacent, it absolutely will be beat by a very good LSU Tigers squad.

All that being said, this was certainly some great news for the Crimson Tide.

Michael Brauner is a Senior Sports Analyst and Contributing Writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @MBraunerWNSP and hear him every weekday morning from 6 to 9 a.m. on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5, available free online.

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