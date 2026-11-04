Corey Hill elected Alabama’s next agriculture commissioner, ending comeback bid by Democrat Ron Sparks

(Alabama Farmers Federation/Facebook)

Corey Hill will be Alabama’s next agriculture commissioner after winning the election against Democratic nominee Ron Sparks.

According to unofficial election-night results from the Associated Press, Hill received 55% of the vote compared to 45% for Sparks.

Hill is a fourth-generation cattle and poultry farmer from Douglas in Marshall County, where he has served as mayor since 2012 and operates a grocery store.

“This has been a long journey, and I want to thank God for allowing us to be in a position to serve,” Hill said during his victory speech, according to 1819 News. “…This has been a grassroots effort. Nobody thought we could win. A small-town boy from Douglas, population: 800 people, is your next Ag Commissioner for the state of Alabama.”

Earlier this year, Hill secured the Republican nomination in the primary runoff with 53.3% of the vote.

Sparks previously served as the Agriculture Commissioner from 2003 – 2011. He ran his campaign on fixing some of the issues he believes have been created since his previous term.

Hill campaigned heavily on supporting Alabama farmers. He conducted an Eat Alabama Beef Tour in Cullman, where supporters grilled and distributed 100 hamburgers made with Alabama ground beef at the kickoff event.

Hill will be sworn in to the office in January 2027. He succeeds Republican Rick Pate for the position.

Yaffee is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts “The Yaffee Program” weekdays 9-11 a.m. on WVNN. You can follow him on X @Yaffee