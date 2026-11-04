Former ALGOP Chairman John Wahl wins Alabama lieutenant governor race after entering the contest with a last-minute Trump endorsement

Former Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl will be Alabama’s next lieutenant governor after winning the election against Democratic nominee State Rep. Phillip Ensler (D-Montgomery).

According to the unofficial election-night results from the Associated Press, Wahl received 55.1% of the vote compared to 44.9% for Ensler.

“Tonight, you sent a farmer from Limestone County to be your voice in Montgomery, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Wahl said. “We started this race as the underdog, but throughout the last 9 months, we’ve proven that a genuine love for our nation and our values, along with a little help from the greatest president of my lifetime, can put an outsider into Alabama’s second highest constitutional office. I can’t wait to begin serving as your Lieutenant Governor, and I look forward to putting Alabama first every step of the way.”

Wahl served as ALGOP Chairman from 2021 – 2026, before resigning earlier this year after President Donald Trump gave him a last minute surprise endorsement for lieutenant governor.

Wahl secured the Republican nomination in the primary runoff election, defeating sitting Secretary of State Wes Allen, 56.9% – 43.1%.

The former ALGOP Chairman faced some tough headwinds during the campaign, including having to fight a residency challenge for the party’s nomination that was ultimately rejected by party leadership.

Ensler, an attorney and former public school teacher, has represented the Montgomery area in the Alabama House of Representatives since 2022.

Wahl will swear in as the new lieutenant governor in January 2027, succeeding Will Ainsworth.

Yaffee is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts “The Yaffee Program” weekdays 9-11 a.m. on WVNN. You can follow him on X @Yaffee

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