Caroleene Dobson defeats Democrat Wayne Rogers by more than 10 points to become Alabama’s next secretary of state

Attorney Caroleene Dobson will be Alabama’s next Secretary of State after winning the election against Democratic nominee Wayne Rogers, a political organizer and former federal prosecutor.

According to unofficial election-night results from the Associated Press, Dobson received 55.4% of the vote compared to 44.6% for Rogers.

Dobson, a Monroe County native, grew up on her family’s fifth-generation cattle farm before becoming an accomplished attorney specializing in commercial real estate, natural resources and energy law.

Earlier this year, Dobson secured the Republican nomination easily, winning 65.5% of the vote in the Republican Primary.

Dobson ran for Congress against U.S. Rep. Shomari Figures (D-Montgomery) in 2024, but lost the hotly contested race.

As the next Secretary of State, Dobson said she will make election integrity a priority and has promised to create an Election Security Division within the Secretary of State’s Office.

Dobson will be sworn in for the position in January 2027. She will succeed Wes Allen.

Yaffee is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts “The Yaffee Program” weekdays 9-11 a.m. on WVNN. You can follow him on X @Yaffee

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