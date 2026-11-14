Yazoo City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and a heart for patients, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Yazoo City, MS

Type: OTHER (likely full-time, details in posting)

OTHER (likely full-time, details in posting) Salary: Not listed

Provide direct and indirect patient care, work closely with doctors and the care team, and use your critical thinking to support patients and families. Must be a graduate of an accredited nursing program with RN license and BLS within 14 days of hire.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Yazoo City, MS

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Operate radiology equipment and perform diagnostic procedures in two or more specialties to help doctors diagnose and treat patients. Requires ARRT registration (R) or eligibility as a new grad, BLS within 14 days, and completion of an accredited radiography program.

Employer: River Ridge Behavioral Health

Location: Yazoo City, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $43,000/year

Lead and coordinate psychosocial rehabilitation services, supervise staff, and make sure programs meet Medicaid and DMH standards. You’ll oversee transportation, records, daily meals, and education/support programs. Full-time with benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO; Master’s degree preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.