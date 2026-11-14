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Yazoo City
📅 Free Yazoo Yuletide Ice Skating Festival, Dec 1–3
12 days ago
📅 Free 3‑Night Ice Skating Festival in Yazoo City
The 2nd Annual Yazoo Yuletide Festival is back with free ice skating for all ages in Yazoo City, MS.
Where: 210 S. Mound St., Yazoo City, MS 39194
When:
- Dec 1: 7:00–10:00 pm
- Dec 2: 3:30–7:00 pm
- Dec 3: 3:30–7:00 pm
Skating is free, but you must sign up and complete waivers before you arrive:
- Use the online skating sign-up and set the quantity to the number of people skating.
- Put the names of all skaters in the comments on the sign-up.
- Fill out one waiver per skater, with each skater’s name on the waiver.
- Save your verification emails for both the sign-up and waivers — you’ll need to show them to skate.
Vendors can also sign up online to take part in the festival.
More Info: Yazoo Yuletide Festival | Visit Yazoo County, Miss...
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