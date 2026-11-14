📅 Free 3‑Night Ice Skating Festival in Yazoo City

The 2nd Annual Yazoo Yuletide Festival is back with free ice skating for all ages in Yazoo City, MS.

Where: 210 S. Mound St., Yazoo City, MS 39194

When:

Dec 1: 7:00–10:00 pm

Dec 2: 3:30–7:00 pm

Dec 3: 3:30–7:00 pm

Skating is free, but you must sign up and complete waivers before you arrive:

Use the online skating sign-up and set the quantity to the number of people skating.

and set the to the number of people skating. Put the names of all skaters in the comments on the sign-up.

on the sign-up. Fill out one waiver per skater , with each skater’s name on the waiver.

, with each skater’s name on the waiver. Save your verification emails for both the sign-up and waivers — you’ll need to show them to skate.

Vendors can also sign up online to take part in the festival.