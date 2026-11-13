Yazoo City has several solid food service openings right now, from grocery meat departments to long‑term care kitchens. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time if you’re looking to stay local.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Save-A-Lot meat department)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Save-A-Lot meat department) Location: Yazoo City, MS

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cutting and packaging beef, pork, and poultry using knives and power equipment. You’ll stock and price meat, keep displays looking sharp, follow food safety rules, and may float between stores. Great fit if you like physical work in a cool environment and enjoy learning a skilled trade.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Save-A-Lot meat department)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Save-A-Lot meat department) Location: Yazoo City, MS

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the part-time role, but as a full-time team member you’ll be more involved in merchandising, rotation, and possibly ordering. Good option if you want steady hours, like working with your hands, and don’t mind lifting and standing most of the day.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3060

Location: 2129 Grand Ave, Yazoo City, MS 39194

Type: Part-Time

Hourly Pay: $16 – $29/hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

You’ll prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, stock product, and keep the area clean and food-safe. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and Live Better U with tuition fully paid for approved education programs.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Yazoo City, MS (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen in a care facility by helping prep food, serve residents, and keep dining and kitchen areas clean and sanitized. This is a good entry role if you want steady hours, like helping seniors, and want on-the-job training plus access to HCSG’s benefits and career development.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Yazoo City, MS (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead meal prep by cooking from planned menus, following recipes and dietary needs for residents. You’ll handle food safety, kitchen cleanliness, and work closely with staff and residents. Great if you already have cooking experience and want a stable, mission-driven setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.