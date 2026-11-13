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Cottonwood
Tetanus shots needed for Cottonwood visit Nov. 14
11 days ago
People going to the Community Assistance Center in Cottonwood on Saturday, November 14, 2026 should check their tetanus shots before they go. Yavapai Health is giving tetanus shots by appointment only (no walk-ins); call 928-771-3122 to schedule. More information: https://t.co/AMlDKfsh0n
This content is adapted from materials provided by Yavapai Health
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