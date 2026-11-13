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Yavapai County
📅 See local artist Dick Edington’s work all December
9 days ago
📅 Artist of the Month: Dick Edington – December exhibit
The Yavapai Library Network is featuring local artist Dick Edington as its Artist of the Month.
You can stop by the library any time in December to view his artwork and enjoy the creativity of a local artist. This display is open to all ages, so it’s an easy add-on to a regular library visit with family or friends.
Just drop in during normal library hours in December to see the exhibit.
More Info: Artist of the Month - Dick Edington | Yavapai Libr...
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