💰 Free patent & trademark help for Yavapai County inventors

💰 Free patent & trademark help at county library

If you’re an inventor or entrepreneur in Yavapai County, you can get free help with patents and trademarks through the Yavapai County Free Library District, a USPTO-designated Patent & Trademark Resource Center.

A trained representative can help you:

Learn the basics of patents and trademarks

Use USPTO search tools

Find patent and trademark information

Understand the general application process

Connect with more USPTO resources

Appointment hours:

Tuesday: 9 AM – 12 PM

9 AM – 12 PM Wednesday: 11 AM – 3 PM

11 AM – 3 PM Thursday: 9:30 AM – 3 PM

To book a time, fill out the patent and trademark appointment form on the library’s website.

Note: This is educational help only. Staff cannot give legal advice, prepare or file applications, or decide if your invention qualifies for protection.