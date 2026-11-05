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Yavapai County

💰 Free patent & trademark help for Yavapai County inventors

8 days ago
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💰 Free patent & trademark help at county library

If you’re an inventor or entrepreneur in Yavapai County, you can get free help with patents and trademarks through the Yavapai County Free Library District, a USPTO-designated Patent & Trademark Resource Center.

A trained representative can help you:

  • Learn the basics of patents and trademarks
  • Use USPTO search tools
  • Find patent and trademark information
  • Understand the general application process
  • Connect with more USPTO resources

Appointment hours:

  • Tuesday: 9 AM – 12 PM
  • Wednesday: 11 AM – 3 PM
  • Thursday: 9:30 AM – 3 PM

To book a time, fill out the patent and trademark appointment form on the library’s website.

Note: This is educational help only. Staff cannot give legal advice, prepare or file applications, or decide if your invention qualifies for protection.

More Info: Patent and Trademark Reference Appointments | Yava...

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