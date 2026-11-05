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💰 Free patent & trademark help for Yavapai County inventors
💰 Free patent & trademark help at county library
If you’re an inventor or entrepreneur in Yavapai County, you can get free help with patents and trademarks through the Yavapai County Free Library District, a USPTO-designated Patent & Trademark Resource Center.
A trained representative can help you:
- Learn the basics of patents and trademarks
- Use USPTO search tools
- Find patent and trademark information
- Understand the general application process
- Connect with more USPTO resources
Appointment hours:
- Tuesday: 9 AM – 12 PM
- Wednesday: 11 AM – 3 PM
- Thursday: 9:30 AM – 3 PM
To book a time, fill out the patent and trademark appointment form on the library’s website.
Note: This is educational help only. Staff cannot give legal advice, prepare or file applications, or decide if your invention qualifies for protection.
More Info: Patent and Trademark Reference Appointments | Yava...
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