💰 Free flood debris disposal & demo permit waivers in Yavapai County

💰 Free flood debris drop-off & demo permit waivers in Yavapai County

If your home or property was hit by the November 2026 flooding, Yavapai County is offering some real help.

From November 4–30, 2026, you can drop off flood debris for free at these county transfer stations: Bagdad, Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Each site has specific open days and hours, so check the list above before you go.

They’ll take things like water-damaged furniture, carpet, drywall, household goods, yard debris, and residential construction debris. They will not accept hazardous materials, paints, liquids, commercial contractor loads, dead animals, or cars.

Demolition permit fees are waived for flood-damaged structures, if approved by the Development Services Director. Call 928-771-3214 before starting demolition.

Bring proof of Yavapai County residency, tarp and secure your load, and follow staff directions on site. Questions? Call Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit www.YavapaiReady.gov/Recover.