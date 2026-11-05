📅 Adult diamond painting meetup every other Friday

📅 Diamond Painting Social Group for Adults

Love diamond painting or want to try it out?

Join other fans every other Friday at the Yavapai Library Network for a relaxed craft-and-chat session. This program is for adults who enjoy arts and crafts and want some friendly company while they work.

If you’re new to the group, your first class includes a free diamond painting to get you started. After that, just bring your own project and supplies each time.

Come relax, create something sparkly, and make some new friends!