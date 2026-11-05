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Yavapai County
📅 Adult diamond painting meetup every other Friday
7 days ago
📅 Diamond Painting Social Group for Adults
Love diamond painting or want to try it out?
Join other fans every other Friday at the Yavapai Library Network for a relaxed craft-and-chat session. This program is for adults who enjoy arts and crafts and want some friendly company while they work.
If you’re new to the group, your first class includes a free diamond painting to get you started. After that, just bring your own project and supplies each time.
Come relax, create something sparkly, and make some new friends!
More Info: Arizona Diamond Painting Addicts | Yavapai Library...
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