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Yavapai County
📅 All-ages Ugly Xmas T‑Shirt decorating at the library
7 days ago
📅 Decorate Your Own Ugly Xmas T‑Shirt
All ages are invited to a fun Ugly Xmas T‑Shirt Day at the Yavapai Library Network.
Instead of the usual ugly sweater, you can come paint and decorate your own holiday “ugly” t‑shirt. It’s open to kids (5–8), tweens (9–11), teens (12–18), adults, and families.
Patrons are welcome to drop in and get creative with holiday designs and silly decorations on a t‑shirt.
Check with your local Yavapai Library Network branch for the exact date, time, and whether you need to bring your own t‑shirt before you go.
More Info: Ugly Xmas T-Shirt Day! | Yavapai Library Network
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