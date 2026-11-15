Yarmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for nurses and dental pros. If you like small-town life but want solid pay and benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth)

Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth) Location: Yarmouth, ME

Salary: $37–$41/hr

Type: Full-time (Days 7a–3p or Evenings 3p–9p, 8 or 12 hr shifts)

This role is all about hands-on resident care in a home-like setting, plus leading and mentoring Resident Care Assistants. Good fit if you want steady hours, leadership responsibility, and a strong benefits package (401k match, PTO, holidays, tuition help).

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth)

Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth) Location: Yarmouth, ME

Salary: $37–$41/hr

Type: Part-time (Days 7a–3p or Evenings 3p–9p, 8 or 12 hr shifts)

Great if you want RN pay with a lighter schedule. You’ll assess residents, coordinate with families and providers, and respond to emergencies while keeping a strong focus on resident independence.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth)

Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth) Location: Yarmouth, ME

Salary: $32–$36/hr

Type: Full-time (Days 7a–3p or Evenings 3p–9p, 8 or 12 hr shifts)

Full-time LPN role with steady hours and a strong benefits lineup. You’ll supervise Resident Care Assistants, document resident status, and help keep care plans on track in an assisted living setting.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth)

Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth) Location: Yarmouth, ME

Salary: $32–$36/hr

Type: Part-time (Days 7a–3p or Evenings 3p–9p, 8 or 12 hr shifts)

Nice option if you want to stay in bedside care but keep some days free. Same core duties as full-time—resident assessments, supervising RCAs, and coordinating with providers—just with fewer hours.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth)

Benchmark Senior Living (Bay Square at Yarmouth) Location: Yarmouth, ME

Salary: $32–$41/hr

Type: Per diem (Days 7a–3p or Evenings 3p–9p, 8 or 12 hr shifts)

Perfect if you want maximum flexibility. Pick up shifts as needed while still doing full-scope resident care, from assessments to emergency response, in a close-knit assisted living community.

Employer: Maine Dental Group – Forest Falls Dental

Location: Yarmouth, ME

Salary: From $25/hr

Type: Full-time

Join a growing dental practice focused on patient relationships and oral health education. This role comes with a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, multiple 401(k) options, PTO, mentoring, and advancement) and requires X-Ray Certification.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.