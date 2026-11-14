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Yarmouth
🚧 Nov 16–20 Route 28 & 6A closures and detours in Yarmouth
13 days ago
🚧 Major Route 28 & 6A detours Nov 16–20 in Yarmouth
Wastewater and water main work will affect several main roads Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20, 2026, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.
Route 28 – Parker’s River Landing area
- Route 28 closed between Parker’s River Landing and Courtland Way.
- Detour: Winslow Gray Rd → Forest Rd → Long Pond Dr.
- From Dennis heading to Hyannis/points west of Town Brook Rd: use Buck Island Rd → Town Brook Rd → Route 28 North.
Route 28 – Standish Way to Hemeon Dr
- Route 28 closed east of Standish Way.
- Detour: Town Brook Rd → Buck Island Rd → Higgins Crowell Rd.
- From Hyannis heading to Dennis/east of Long Pond Dr: stay on Buck Island Rd → Winslow Gray Rd → Forest Rd → Route 28 South.
- Standish Way access only from the Hyannis (west) side.
Route 6A – Water main work
- Services installed from Barnstable town line to Vesper Ln.
- Between Railroad Ave and Willow St: road closed, detour via Railroad Ave and Willow St.
- Otherwise, one-lane alternating traffic; trench repairs ongoing.
Bass River Bridge area (Route 28/North Main St)
- Drainage work on North Main St and underground electrical work on Route 28 near Bellevue Ave.
- One-lane alternating traffic.
Questions? Contact Ryan Chase, Assistant Wastewater Superintendent, 508-771-7921.
More Info: Wastewater Construction Update: Week of Nov. 16, 2...
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