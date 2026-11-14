🚧 Major Route 28 & 6A detours Nov 16–20 in Yarmouth Wastewater and water main work will affect several main roads Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20, 2026, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Route 28 – Parker’s River Landing area Route 28 closed between Parker’s River Landing and Courtland Way .

between and . Detour: Winslow Gray Rd → Forest Rd → Long Pond Dr .

. From Dennis heading to Hyannis/points west of Town Brook Rd: use Buck Island Rd → Town Brook Rd → Route 28 North. Route 28 – Standish Way to Hemeon Dr Route 28 closed east of Standish Way .

. Detour: Town Brook Rd → Buck Island Rd → Higgins Crowell Rd .

. From Hyannis heading to Dennis/east of Long Pond Dr : stay on Buck Island Rd → Winslow Gray Rd → Forest Rd → Route 28 South .

heading to : stay on . Standish Way access only from the Hyannis (west) side. Route 6A – Water main work Services installed from Barnstable town line to Vesper Ln .

. Between Railroad Ave and Willow St : road closed , detour via Railroad Ave and Willow St .

: road , detour via . Otherwise, one-lane alternating traffic; trench repairs ongoing. Bass River Bridge area (Route 28/North Main St) Drainage work on North Main St and underground electrical work on Route 28 near Bellevue Ave .

and underground electrical work on . One-lane alternating traffic. Questions? Contact Ryan Chase, Assistant Wastewater Superintendent, 508-771-7921.

More Info: Wastewater Construction Update: Week of Nov. 16, 2...