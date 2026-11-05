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Yardley

📅 Baby Storytime for ages 0–23 months in Yardley

6 days ago
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📅 Baby Storytime at Yardley Library

Bring your little one to Baby Storytime at the Yardley Library – Large Meeting Room.

Share books, music, rhymes, and lap bounces in a short 15–20 minute storytime, followed by play time with sensory toys.

  • Best for babies ages 0–23 months
  • Older siblings are welcome
  • Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, 12, 19; Dec 10, 17, 31, 2026
  • Time: 10:00–10:55am

Just show up with your baby and enjoy some cozy reading and playtime together in a relaxed, family-friendly space.

More Info: Baby Storytime - Events - ...

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