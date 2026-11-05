📅 Baby Storytime for ages 0–23 months in Yardley

📅 Baby Storytime at Yardley Library

Bring your little one to Baby Storytime at the Yardley Library – Large Meeting Room.

Share books, music, rhymes, and lap bounces in a short 15–20 minute storytime, followed by play time with sensory toys.

Best for babies ages 0–23 months

Older siblings are welcome

Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, 12, 19; Dec 10, 17, 31, 2026

Time: 10:00–10:55am

Just show up with your baby and enjoy some cozy reading and playtime together in a relaxed, family-friendly space.