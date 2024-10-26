Open in App
    Las Vegas Aces part ways with GM

    By Adam Gretz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYLms_0wNdYQGj00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10X9RY_0wNdYQGj00
    The Las Vegas Aces logo at center court.

    The Las Vegas Aces are making major changes to their front office, and those changes will include a new general manager.

    The team announced on Saturday that it is parting ways with GM Natalie Williams as part of a major organizational restructuring. That comes after the Aces won back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023, and reached the semifinals in 2024. The Aces were eliminated by the New York Liberty this season, ending their bid for a three-peat.

    Williams took over the GM role in 2022, and along with head coach Becky Hammon oversaw one of the most successful teams in the league.

    Her contract expired after the 2024 season and was simply not renewed by the team.

    Williams released a statement through the team following the news:

    "It has been a joy and honor to serve as general manager of the Las Vegas Aces," Williams said. "Winning two WNBA championships with this incredible group of players and staff has been a dream come true. I want to thank [owner] Mark Davis and the Aces Organization for the incredible opportunity to help lead this franchise. I love the WNBA, and it has been wonderful watching the growth of the game. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead."

    From a basketball perspective, parting ways with a GM who helped build one of the league's best teams would be an eye-opening and perhaps even shocking move. But for as good as the Aces have been on the floor, there have been some off-court issues that led to her tenure being a little tumultuous.

    The Aces are currently under investigation by the league for potential salary cap violations, while the organization is also facing a lawsuit from former player Dearica Hamby.

    Hamby filed a lawsuit against the Aces in August alleging discrimination and retaliation for becoming pregnant. Hamby was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, which the Aces said was strictly for strategic roster purposes so the team could sign Candace Parker.

    The WNBA ended up suspending Hammon for two games without pay, while also stripping the Aces of a first-round pick, for violating league and team workplace policies.

    Las Vegas will still be bringing back one of the league's best teams next season and whoever gets hired as the new general manager is going to have an immediate contender to work with.

    Alma Wasilewski
    2d ago
    That's one of the Worse Team for Sportsmanship I have seen. Aja and her Man D'lores, what have you been doing on Social Media that past yrs. You're Busted !
