Giants owner pledges commitment to GM, HC despite struggles, recent history of firings

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

New York Giants owner John Mara pledged his commitment to sticking with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll not only through the 2024 season, but next offseason.

This, despite the team seemingly headed toward its second straight losing season and Mara's recent history of cutting ties with head coaches after short stays.

The 69-year-old was named team president and co-owner ahead of the 2005 campaign and the Giants immediately made four straight playoff appearances , a stretch that included a Super Bowl title at the end of the 2007 season. Despite going 18-14 over the next two years, Big Blue missed the tournament both times, before upsetting the New England Patriots for the second time in a championship in Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012.

New York then missed the playoffs during longtime head coach Tom Coughlin's final four years at the helm from 2012-15.

Following Coughlin's run, the next three leaders failed to last more than two seasons.

The Giants have only made the postseason twice since Coughlin departed. New York went 11-5 and lost in the NFC wild-card round during the 2016 campaign under Ben McAdoo and finished 9-7-1 and advanced to the NFC divisional round in Daboll and Schoen's first years with the club in 2022.

As ESPN's Jordan Raanan noted, while Mara said he was committed to his current general manager/head coach pairing, "barring any sort of unexpected circumstance," it's "always possible something unexpected happens over the next few months." There is an example of that happening with the Giants under Mara.