Ashton Jeanty responds to Travis Hunter's comments belittling his Heisman candidacy

Ashton Jeanty.

What Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been doing on the football field hasn't been seen since the days of Barry Sanders trampling the grass for Oklahoma State.

Jeanty has logged 1,248 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in just six games for the Broncos and is currently on pace for a 2,496-yard season. His 208 yards-per-game pace is ahead of Sanders' record 1988 season (1,156 yards through six games, 192.6 yards-per-game).

That historic pace has put him at the top of the Heisman Trophy contenders list , something Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter had dominated for multiple weeks to start the season.

"He has 95 carries for 1,000 yards," Hunter laid out on the "Outta Pocket Podcast with RGIII" on Oct. 16. "If I had 95 catches, how much yards would you think I’d have?"

Jeanty caught word of Hunter's argument against his Heisman candidacy and had his opportunity to respond Saturday with 217 yards and a touchdown against Hawaii. He also spoke with TikTok influencer Deestroying on Sunday about the discourse.

"Kudos to Travis, he ballin' for real," Jeanty said. "Personally, I don't take no offense to it, he's just speaking his opinion."

"What I've been doing hasn't been done in 36, 37 years," he continued. "So that's something special. If I keep that up and break a record that's been around for 36 years, then I feel like you can't really compete with that."

Jeanty, naturally, is backing himself to win the Heisman, but he made sure to give Hunter his flowers in defending his case for college football's top individual honor.

"[Travis] is balling, but I just feel like what I'm doing is just too special," he said. "I watch Travis, I watch his games, he's an incredible player, I've never seen people do what he's doing, but I know myself, I know my talent, I feel like I'm the best player in college football."

In six games entering Week 8, Hunter had 322 snaps on offense and 341 on defense. He led the Big 12 with 49 receptions and his team with 587 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

After Saturday, Hunter sits second in the conference in receptions and fourth in receiving yards and touchdowns.