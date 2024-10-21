Open in App
    NFL Week 8: Dougherty's 'Beat the Line' bets

    By Jack Dougherty,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIuQ8_0wGBObNL00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRFHe_0wGBObNL00
    New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

    We went 3-0 in generating closing line value in Week 7, but we're 0-2 against the spread with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 (-105) pending. These weeks happen. We just have to trust the process and hope that consistently beating the closing lines will provide long-term profits.

    Let's run it back with three early bets for Week 8 we think will move in our favor before kickoff.

    Season record: 8-8-1 ATS, 9-6-2 CLV (one pending)

    New York Jets @ New England Patriots

    Both the Jets and Patriots were expected to be low-scoring, defensive-minded teams entering the year, but that's simply not the case. New England has given up an average of 34.3 points in its last three games not involving Tyler Huntley, and it just let the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars put up 32 points on 6.2 yards per play. The Pats can't stop the run right now, and here comes one of the best running backs in the NFL in Breece Hall. Davante Adams will also be more involved in the game plan after his first full week of practice.

    The Patriots have turned into an over team since Drake Maye took over the starting QB job. Maye has thrown for 510 yards and five touchdowns in two starts. Sportsbooks haven't caught up to this new version of the Patriots yet. This isn't going to look like the 24-3 game we saw between these teams in Week 3. The bet to make: Over 41.5 (-110 FanDuel)

    Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

    The Browns have the worst offense in the NFL through seven weeks, but that's about to change. Deshaun Watson likely suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Dorian Thompson-Robinson also suffered a finger injury in relief, meaning it's finally Jameis Winston time in Cleveland.

    Winston is such a good over target because he takes shots downfield and isn't afraid to turn the ball over. He's just as likely to throw an 80-yard touchdown as he is to throw an 80-yard pick-six. Winston entered the game late in the fourth quarter and immediately led Cleveland to a touchdown drive and a two-point conversion in his first and only drive.  This Browns offense is finally going to be functional for the first time all season, and you can pencil in the Ravens for at least 27 points against any defense in the league right now. The bet to make: Over 42 (-114 Bet365)

    Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins

    The Cardinals have a good chance to improve their power rating on Monday night. Arizona is almost a pick'em at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, and a win against a current AFC playoff team would surely affect this spread against the Dolphins.

    Most importantly, this line could move six points depending on Tua Tagovailoa's availability. The Dolphins are designating Tagovailoa to come off injured reserve this week, but would anyone really be surprised if they hold him out for another game? The season feels like a lost cause at this point, and the optics of rushing Tagovailoa back from another head injury aren't great. If Tim Boyle ends up starting, the Cardinals will close as at least three-point favorites.

    Even if it's Tagovailoa, we don't trust the Dolphins offense to magically flip a switch behind this terrible offensive line. Grab the hook while you still can. The bet to make: Cardinals +3.5 (-110 FD)

