Rookie QB matchup in doubt after Commanders injury update

After a hot start to his rookie season, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is at risk for missing his first start after suffering a rib injury on Sunday.

Daniels left the team's game against the Carolina Panthers early in the first half and was taken to the locker room for X-rays on his torso. He was later ruled out with the rib injury.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels is "week-to-week" but they are "hopeful he could play" in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

The Heisman Trophy-winning passer was the No. 2 overall selection in April's draft and quickly took off to a Rookie of the Year caliber start, posting 1,410 yards and 10 total touchdowns in seven games .

The Week 8 contest against Chicago would feature Daniels and the only player taken ahead of him in the draft, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.

It would be a rare instance of a No. 1 pick facing off with a No. 2 pick from the same draft class at the quarterback position. But if Daniels' condition does not improve enough during the week, it may not happen.

He'll be treated and monitored throughout the week, per Rapoport, but Quinn noted they could wait until gametime on Sunday before making a decision on his playing status.