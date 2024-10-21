NBA Eastern Conference predictions: Why Hawks' Trae Young, 76ers' Joel Embiid will rise

Trae Young.

On the eve of the tipoff of the 2024-25 season, Yardbarker NBA writer Adam Taylor offers a prediction for all 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.



ATLANTA HAWKS: Trae Young is unlocked. | With Dejounte Murray gone to New Orleans and Dyson Daniels in, Young will be unleashed as the team's primary ball-handler and top offensive option. Last season, the Hawks were -6.3 points per 100 possessions when Murray and Young shared the floor, but +3.1 when Young led the charge . With Daniels handling defense, Young could have an All-NBA-level season.

BOSTON CELTICS: Jayson Tatum will finish in the top three in MVP voting. | After finishing sixth in the 2023-24 MVP voting , Tatum spent the summer improving his shooting mechanics (he shot 14-of-36 from three-point range during preseason). With a championship secured last season, Tatum will likely play with an aggression and freedom we haven’t seen.

BROOKLYN NETS: Ben Simmons gets traded. | The Nets have four picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. As such, they have considerable motivation to enter the sweepstakes for Duke's Cooper Flagg. Simmons is in the final year of his contract. If he performs close to an All-Star level, Brooklyn could potentially trade him to ensure it finishes near the lottery.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS: The postseason (finally) awaits. | Charlotte, which has not made the playoffs since 2016 , has young and exciting talents on its roster with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller spearheading the rotation. New head coach Charles Lee will bring a competitive edge to the franchise and guide it to a postseason appearance.

CHICAGO BULLS: Expect a top-10 offense. | Chicago finished last season with the 19th-ranked offense in the NBA and struggled with injuries and inconsistent rotations. With Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball now leading the offense, the Bulls jumped to a 12th-ranked offense in the preseason . If they can stay healthy, look for a top-10 offense from Billy Donovan’s team.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS: Evan Mobley becomes an All-Star. | Mobley is a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate when healthy, and he’s also blossoming on offense, having shot a career-high 58 percent from the field last season. He could be an All-Star candidate if he can take another step forward and earn his team more than +0.9 per 100 possessions when he’s on the court.

DETROIT PISTONS: They contend for a play-in spot. | Detroit had one of the better defensive ratings of the preseason, holding teams to 96.8 points per 100 possessions . If it can make the most of newfound floor spacing while remaining strong on defense, a play-in tournament spot will await the Pistons.

INDIANA PACERS: Team will return to the NBA Cup Finals. | Indiana lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the inaugural NBA Cup Finals. With some deep postseason experience, it could be fighting for the $500K-per-player prize money in Las Vegas for the second straight season.

MIAMI HEAT: They are a play-in team. | The Heat finished in the play-in tournament last season after falling to eighth in the Eastern Conference. With minimal movement during the summer, Erik Spoelstra’s team will likely struggle once again. Miami will hope to make another postseason run like in 2023 when the Heat stunned the Bucks in five games in the first round .

MILWAUKEE BUCKS: The Giannis-Lillard duo finally takes off | Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard played together in 3,685 regular-season possessions last season , outscoring teams by 10.2 points per 100 possessions. Now that the duo is used to operating within the same system, it should become the most feared partnership in the NBA.

NEW YORK KNICKS: They fall short in playoffs. | The Knicks' bench is too shallow and their big-man rotation already shows concerning signs. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out until January, per ESPN's Shams Charania , and Precious Achiuwa (left hamstring) will miss the opening weeks of the season. The lack of depth on the roster will cost the Knicks in the playoffs.

ORLANDO MAGIC: Jonathan Isaac makes an All-Defensive team. | Isaac held his matchups to 52.7 percent shooting during the regular season , ranking 13th in the NBA among players who played 40 or more games. If he stays healthy, builds on his work this summer and continues impacting games with his versatile defense, he will make an All-Defensive team.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: Joel Embiid wins MVP. | Embiid, who played in only 39 regular-season games last season, will probably sit out back-to-back games this year as the Sixers look to keep him fresh and avoid injury. "If I had to guess," he told ESPN's Tim Bontemps , "I would probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career." Embiid was in the MVP running last season when he averaged 34.7 points and 11 rebounds before injuries derailed his chances. If he stays healthy, the individual award is his to lose.

TORONTO RAPTORS: Team wins fewer than 30 games. | Last season, the Raptors were 24th in offensive rating, 26th in defensive rating and won only 25 games. Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley will keep the Raptors competitive, but it will be another losing season north of the border.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS: Alex Sarr finishes in the top three in Rookie of the Year voting. | In the preseason, Sarr averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range. The franchise will force-feed him minutes, making it easy for him to contend for Rookie of the Year.