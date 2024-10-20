SEC issues statement on controversial DPI reversal, Texas fans throwing objects

A detailed view of the SEC logo.

Despite No. 5 Georgia's massive 30-15 upset over No. 1 Texas on Saturday night, a controversial moment that broke in favor of the Longhorns remains a talking point.

Early in the second half, Texas intercepted Georgia quarterback Carson Beck but the momentum-shifting play was negated due to a pass interference penalty.

Texas fans threw objects onto the field in displeasure, causing a brief delay in which the officials huddled and suddenly reversed the interference call.

The SEC released a statement on the matter Sunday.

"While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time," the statement read in part.

The conference also said the trash-throwing by Texas fans would be "reviewed" under "sportsmanship policies and procedures."

Texas scored a touchdown on the possession following the interception and penalty reversal, narrowing Georgia's lead to 23-15.

However, it wouldn't be enough to tilt the field entirely as the Bulldogs would extend its lead back to two scores and finish off the Longhorns in Austin.

The 30-15 loss is the largest at home by an AP No. 1 ranked team since 1982 (Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh 31-16) and tied for the fourth largest all-time.