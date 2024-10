Watch: Rookie QB Drake Maye's 33-yard strike sets up Patriots TD

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks much more composed than the typical rookie.

Trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 25-10 early in the fourth quarter Sunday, Maye completed a 33-yard pass to Patriots second-year wide receiver Kayshon Boutte on a 1st-and-10 at the 50-yard line. Then, on a 3rd-and-15 at Jacksonville's 22-yard line, he threw a touchdown to wideout K.J. Osborn.

The Patriots took Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Thus far, he has showcased some potential.

The North Carolina product debuted in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. In the 41-21 loss, he completed 20-of-33 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

New England's offensive line is among the worst in the NFL. Entering its matchup against Jacksonville, the unit had allowed 23 sacks, the second most in the league.

Perhaps Maye will become a franchise QB when the Patriots surround him with a better supporting cast.