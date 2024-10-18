Injury bug hits NBA: Five key players to miss start of season

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis.

No different than any NBA season, the 2024-25 campaign begins with several teams missing key players. The extent of the injuries could prove pivotal in determining the playoff fates of at least a few of these teams, considering how competitive the league has become.

ESPN projects 19 teams to finish with records better than .500, with at least 17 teams given more than a 50 percent chance to win a playoff series. The projections hint at another tantalizingly close NBA season that could see the final standings and play-in matchups determined on the very last day of the season, April 13, 2025.

Here are five players whose injury timelines could make or break their respective teams' seasons.

Kristaps Porzingis (Celtics)

Est. return date: First week of December

Est. to miss games: 20

In the offseason, the Latvian big man underwent surgery for his ankle injury in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The positive thing for Boston is that Porzingis has been traveling with the team despite being sidelined, even making the trip to Abu Dhabi for two preseason games. He told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne last month that he's "feeling really good" and expects to return to action "sometime in December."

Isaiah Hartenstein (Thunder)

Est. return date: First week of December

Est. to miss games: 20

OKC's big offseason acquisition suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left hand during a preseason game against Denver earlier this week. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Hartenstein will be re-evaluated in five to weeks, meaning he's unlikely to see the court before December. With Chet Holmgren at center, Thunder should ordinarily be fine, except backup big Jaylin Williams is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Last season, the Thunder suffered mightily on the glass — Hartenstein was meant to solve those issues. They need him back quickly if they wish to reclaim the No. 1 seed out West.

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Est. return date: Indefinitely

Est. to miss games: N/A

Clippers fans have every reason to go, "Here we go again," as their franchise star remains perennially injured. Leonard hasn't been the same since his ACL tear in 2021 and his subsequent meniscus tear during the 2023 playoffs. Last season, he played his most games (68) since 2016-17, only for the knee issue to flare up in the playoffs. Entering this season, there was optimism when he appeared a tad too joyful on media day, but that hope quickly faded when he missed all preseason games. He's since been ruled out indefinitely.

Khris Middleton (Bucks)

Est. return date: Third week of November

Est. to miss games: 12

A key member of the Bucks' 2021 championship-winning team, Middleton has become increasingly injury-prone since his MCL tear in the 2022 playoffs. He missed 88 games over the last two seasons and underwent surgeries on both ankles this offseason. He's yet to be cleared for full-contact practice. ESPN reported this week that he was hopeful to play the preseason finale on Thursday but was ruled out. There's optimism that his return is imminent.

Mitchell Robinson (Knicks)

Est. return date: First week of January

Est. games missed: 30+

The shot-blocking big man underwent ankle surgery in May. There was previously chatter that he'd return by December. However, Charania reported that Robinson will miss the remainder of the calendar year as he continues rehab. While Robinson is a favorite of defensive-minded head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have a good center rotation of Karl-Anthony Towns, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims to hold down the fort in his absence.



Other key injured players entering the season: