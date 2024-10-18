Open in App
    Three Browns who could have biggest impact vs. Bengals in Week 7

    By Aaron Becker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXCMX_0wCJjV4G00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PC5WD_0wCJjV4G00
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

    The Cleveland Browns (1-5) are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) in Week 7. It is a crucial game, as both teams want to stay in the race for the AFC North.

    Here are three Browns who could impact the game the most.

    Quarterback Deshaun Watson

    Watson is a big reason why Cleveland has struggled out of the gate. He's thrown for just 1,020 yards through the first six weeks, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

    However, on Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that Watson will remain the starter because he believes he gives the Browns " the best chance to win ."

    It seems that Cleveland is still not ready to admit that its decision to trade Watson for a king's ransom and then sign him to a five-year, $230M fully guaranteed contract was a terrible idea.

    Maybe the Browns will finally admit Watson is the problem and bench him if he continues to struggle in a must-win game.

    Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

    On Tuesday, Cleveland traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. This was a surprise since he's been the team's undoubted No. 1 wide receiver since joining in 2022.

    However, the Browns seem to be admitting that their chances to contend this season are all but over and are beginning to plan for the future.

    With 11 games left in the regular season, Jeudy will likely slide into the No. 1 wide receiver role.

    Cleveland believes in him after trading for him this offseason and then signing him to a three-year, $58 million contract extension. Jeudy will get a chance to begin proving his worth on Sunday.

    The No. 15 overall pick in 2020 has 20 catches for 248 yards and one touchdown this season.

    Edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith

    Many believe the Browns are not done selling their players following the Cooper deal. Smith is the next player who has been subject to trade rumors.

    Cleveland signed Smith to a two-year extension in the offseason, but he is now 32 and on a team unlikely to contend this year.

    Several teams are looking for reliable pass rushers, and he could prove to be just that with 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble since 2023.

    While Smith isn't worried about the trade chatter, Sunday could be his last chance to raise his value as a Brown by getting after quarterback Joe Burrow.

    "You know what, that's not my decision. That's all upstairs," Smith said via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. "I would rather you ask them to see what that would be."

