Breaking down the 2024 National League MVP race

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

When it comes to the National League Most Valuable Player Award, a history-making regular season could turn into history also being made during the awards season.

Looking at the odds at BetMGM (accessed on Oct. 18), MLB fans could see a player become just the second in MLB history to win MVP awards in both the American and National Leagues. Frank Robinson, who won the NL MVP with the Cincinnati Reds in 1961 and AL MVP with the Baltimore Orioles in 1966, is, for now, the only player to earn MVP honors in both leagues.

So, who could join him in that exclusive club? Let's look at the four candidates predicted to be among those with the highest total votes in the NL MVP race.

1B Bryce Harper | Philadelphia Phillies

His season: In his first-ever campaign seeing more time at first base than any other position, Harper proved he is a powerhouse for the Phillies, slashing .285/.373/.525 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI. His OPS+ of 149 paced Philadelphia as it captured the NL East title for the first time since 2011.

His outlook: Having just turned 32 on Oct. 16, Harper is still in the prime of his career. As long as he anchors the lineup, the Phillies are a dangerous team and postseason contender.

DH Marcell Ozuna | Atlanta Braves

His season: Serving as the DH for the Braves in all 162 games, Ozuna powered his way to 39 home runs and 104 RBI while slashing .302/.378/.546. He paced Atlanta's offense and provided steady contributions during a season when numerous critical injuries rocked the Braves.

His outlook: In his age-34 season, Ozuna could be back in Atlanta in 2025, with the Braves holding a $16 million club option. After continuing to show he is one of the game's premier power hitters in 2024, Ozuna will likely be a key piece of Atlanta's quest to get back to NL East supremacy next season.

SS Francisco Lindor | New York Mets

His season: Many believe Lindor should win the MVP Award after slashing .273/.344/.500 and guiding the Mets on a run that has carried them into the NL Championship Series. While not a finalist for the Gold Glove at shortstop ( with many considering it a snub ), Lindor's defense at a premium position has been just as crucial for the Mets as his offensive prowess.

His outlook: Lindor is in the midst of a 10-year, $341 million deal; he will anchor the Mets for some time. While rumors swirl about Pete Alonso's future in Queens, there is no doubt that Lindor will be the face of the franchise for years to come.

DH Shohei Ohtani | Los Angeles Dodgers

His season: This season, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and swipe 50 bases, finishing with 54 and 59 in those categories, respectively. Ohtani paced the NL in homers, RBI (130) and OPS (1.036), totaling 411 bases, leading all MLB players.

His outlook: A two-time winner of the AL MVP Award while with the Los Angeles Angels (2021 and 2023), Ohtani is expected to join Robinson as an MVP winner in both leagues. With that, it's scary to think that Ohtani could become an even bigger contributor for the Dodgers next season, as he is expected to return to the mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery.