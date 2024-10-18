Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Yardbarker

    Report: Unrivaled league looking to recruit Caitlin Clark

    By Sai Mohan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XM4Jg_0wCAB0t900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCw3h_0wCAB0t900
    Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

    The new Unrivaled women's basketball league is reportedly trying to sign Caitlin Clark.

    According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports , organizers of the 3 -on-3 league have set their sights on the Fever superstar after landing a TV deal with TNT Sports to air 45 regular-season games starting in January.

    The report noted that the league, which was co-founded of by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, has been "playing the long game" with Clark and didn't want to rush its approach in recruiting the Iowa alum after her historic WNBA rookie campaign.

    Instead, it wanted to give Clark "time to recover and golf" in her offseason. But with a TV contract secured, it plans to approach Clark "sometime in the next several weeks," the report added.

    Unlike a lot of players who play overseas to supplement their WNBA wages, Clark has a solid financial situation. She has a lucrative contract worth $28M over eight years with Nike, besides scores of endorsement deals that carried over from her NIL deals in college. Unrivaled was formed to give better salaries to female hoopers.

    Unrivaled organizers are reportedly optimistic about recruiting Clark.

    "Unrivaled is hoping the lure of a financial stake, and the challenge of hooping against the world’s top 30 players, will be enough to tempt the phenomenon, who can otherwise spend her offseasons training, playing golf, and shooting commercials for her growing list of corporate sponsors that also includes Gatorade and State Farm," wrote McCarthy.

    “Get ready for the full-court press,” one source told FOS of Unrivaled's attempts to recruit Clark.

    Co-founder Collier, currently in the middle of a grueling WNBA Finals, made several media appearances Thursday to promote the Unrivaled league. When asked about her desire to recruit Clark, she explained why the Fever guard's $75K-per-year WNBA salary was one of the reasons she and Stewart formed the Unrivaled league.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mike Marcus
    4h ago
    Look into the details for the players, it’s modern day slavery
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Caitlin Clark proved right as Paige Bueckers' reputation clear on First Night
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Injury bug hits NBA: Five key players to miss start of season
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Watch: Roger Federer practices with Carlos Alcaraz after declining earlier invite
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Kevin Owens doesn't know 'if or when' he can return to WWE
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Watch: Controversial DPI call prompts Texas fans to throw objects on field
    Yardbarker13 hours ago
    Steelers legend weighs in on team's QB controversy: 'I think he fits'
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Storylines to know before NASCAR Cup Series' Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas
    Yardbarker12 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Mike Elko, Texas A&M land big-time QB recruit
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Arsenal star calls out club after dispiriting loss to Bournemouth
    Yardbarker20 hours ago
    Week 7 NFL underdog report: Don't bet against Chiefs HC Andy Reid
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA20 hours ago
    Former driver says NASCAR's 'new show' is no match for the sport's glory days
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    ALCS Game 5 takeways: Yankees off to World Series on wings of Juan Soto's 10th-inning homer
    Yardbarker11 hours ago
    Sean "Diddy" Combs has no ties to Virginia, but Virginians are still talking about him and his case
    Margaret Minnicks21 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Ryan Sieg heartbroken once more after runner-up finish at Las Vegas
    Yardbarker13 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Watch: Lionel Messi needs just 11 minutes to record first MLS hat trick
    Yardbarker15 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy