Haason Reddick's new agent reveals client's end goal amid monthslong Jets drama

Haason Reddick.

Linebacker Haason Reddick was dumped by his agency, CAA, last week amid his monthslong contract dispute with the New York Jets.

According to a report by ESPN's Rich Cimini , the two sides were "conducting talks toward a renegotiated contract, but Reddick apparently refused to budge from his desire to get a long-term extension."

It was reported on Monday morning that the two-time Pro Bowler had found new representation in super-agent Drew Rosenhaus, as well as Ryan Matha.

Rosenhaus and Matha have reportedly already talked with the Jets about their new client's situation and made it clear what their party's hopes are.

“We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible,” Rosenhaus said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. “Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come and our goal is to make that happen.”

Actions always speak louder than words, but this appears to be a small step in the right direction of finally getting this conflict resolved. For the first time in months, perhaps there's a chance that Reddick could eventually suit up for Gang Green.

The 30-year-old was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets on March 29 and has long been the league's last remaining holdout.

Once he began his holdout in late July and it stretched into August, he started to rack up fines for missing mandatory training camp. That was on top of what Reddick was penalized for skipping minicamp, and he has since been docked more money for missing the preseason and first five regular season contests.

Per Cimini's report, the Camden, New Jersey resident lives roughly 90 minutes from New York's training facility, yet has skipped all team events since the trade. He's given up approximately $4.7M in game checks and accrued another $5M in NFL-mandated fines, according to the report.

The Jets offered Reddick an extension when he was acquired in the trade, but it was "quickly rejected," per Cimini. The insider added that at that time, the Temple product agreed to play under his existing contract according to New York, but "Reddick evidently felt he was promised a long-term extension, so he didn't report to any offseason events or training camp."

The Jets have gone 2-3 without Reddick and have the sixth-ranked defense (17.0 points allowed per game). Aaron Rodgers and company host the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" to conclude Week 6.

Cimini's report added that if Reddick doesn't report to the team by Week 13, he "won't get credit for the season and his contract will toll, meaning the Jets would retain his rights for 2025 instead of him becoming a free agent."