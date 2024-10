Ravens RB Derrick Henry joins small group of Hall of Famers following Week 6 performance

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

The Baltimore Ravens (4-2) are on a four-game win streak, and it's all thanks to their top-ranked rush attack led by running back Derrick Henry.

The 30-year-old continues to prove whatever doubters he had wrong after rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 30-23 win against the Washington Commanders (4-2) in Week 6.

It was the 20th time that Henry rushed for 100-plus yards and multiple touchdowns in his career, and thus, joined a small group of Hall of Famers.

Henry joined Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown (25), LaDainian Tomlinson (25) and Emmitt Smith (21) as the only players since 1950 to reach those single-game thresholds at least 20 times , per NFL.com researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming.

Henry also became the first player with a rushing touchdown in each of his team's first six games of the season since Tomlinson in 2005.



However, he thinks his big day was due to the pieces around him on Baltimore's offense.

"I feel like everything was working; it was like, 'Pick your poison,'" Henry said , via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "Everybody did a great job of being locked in and executing. Hats off to everybody on offense of putting plays together and being able to field these drives to put ourselves in a position to win."

Still, the Ravens are hitting rushing marks that haven't been reached in over 50 years. Baltimore has rushed for at least 150 yards and a touchdown in all six games this season. The last team to do that was the 1971 Raiders.

This all proves the one thing everybody thought when the Ravens signed Henry to a two-year deal in March: that the two are a match made in heaven.

Henry will have a chance to continue building on the impressive start to his career in Baltimore when the team goes on the road to take on the Buccaneers (4-2) in Week 7.

Things will be a bit more difficult as Tampa Bay ranks in the top third of the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (113.3), but nobody has been able to stop Henry yet. So, it would be surprising to see that change this week.

Henry has rushed for 704 yards on 119 carries (5.9 yards per carry) and has eight touchdowns this season. He also has six catches for 49 yards and another score.